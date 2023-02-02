033020-news-covid 18.JPG

A cool, sunny day is expected for Mother's Day across the Pikes Peak region. Gazette file photo. 

 (Photo by The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Clear skies and sunny weather are forecast for Colorado Springs, this Groundhog Day Thursday. 

Expect sunny conditions with a high of 45 degrees.

Looking into Thursday night, there are mostly clear skies in the forecast, with a low reaching 19 degrees. 

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service. 

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 57 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

