Clear skies and sunny weather are forecast for Colorado Springs, this Groundhog Day Thursday.

Expect sunny conditions with a high of 45 degrees.

Looking into Thursday night, there are mostly clear skies in the forecast, with a low reaching 19 degrees.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 57 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.