Clear skies and sunny weather are forecast for Colorado Springs, this Groundhog Day Thursday.
Expect sunny conditions with a high of 45 degrees.
Looking into Thursday night, there are mostly clear skies in the forecast, with a low reaching 19 degrees.
Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees.
Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 57 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.