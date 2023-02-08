Sunny Pikes Peak.jpg

The sun shines down on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of John Barry. 

 John Barry

Colorado Springs is set for sun Wednesday, with a chance of snow predicted in the late evening. 

Expect sunny skies Wednesday with a high reaching 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Pueblo. 

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance of snow mainly after 9 p.m. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 16. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 31 degrees. 

Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 59 degrees. 

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.

Tags

Load comments