Colorado Springs is set for sun Wednesday, with a chance of snow predicted in the late evening.

Expect sunny skies Wednesday with a high reaching 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance of snow mainly after 9 p.m. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 16.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 31 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 59 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.