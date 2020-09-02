Sunny days and clear nights are expected through Sunday in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to reach a high of 86 degrees with an overnight low of 53 degrees.
As the week goes on the days will heat up culminating with a hot and dry Labor Day. But cooler temperatures are forecast to set in Tuesday.
"Right now it is looking like MUCH cooler weather & wind will arrive on Tuesday (back to the 40s and 50s)," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Some of us could see some rain and snow too, but it if far too early for specifics.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 90 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.