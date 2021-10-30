The forecast for Saturday is nice and sunny but things could get scary heading into Halloween and next week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature for Saturday is 68 degrees with clear skies and sunny and a north wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour becoming south-southeast later on. The low for Saturday night is a chilly 33 degrees with that south-southeast wind blowing 5 to 15 miles per hour, the weather service forecasts.
Colorado Springs is in for a cool Halloween Sunday with a high near 43 degrees and a low of 33 degrees Sunday night. There is a slight chance of drizzle after 7 p.m., the weather service reports.
Snow seems likely for the beginning of next week with an increasing chance of rain and snow mix starting 9 p.m. Monday into Tuesday night, tapering off to a lesser chance of rain and snow Wednesday.