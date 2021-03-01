Monday kicks off a stretch of a few mild days in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 44 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to almost reach the 60s with more sunshine and calm winds, the weather service said.
"Our next weather-maker impacts us Thursday into Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now there is a lot of uncertainty but here’s what I’m thinking: plan on a lot more wind (gusts 35+ Thursday and Friday)."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. A 40% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.