IMG_5159.JPG (copy)

Temperatures were mostly in the 40s Sunday in Colorado Springs, but the sun was out and Pikes Peak visible from Palmer Park much of the afternoon.

 Terry Terrones terry.terrones@gazette.com

Monday kicks off a stretch of a few mild days in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 44 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said. 

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to almost reach the 60s with more sunshine and calm winds, the weather service said.

"Our next weather-maker impacts us Thursday into Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now there is a lot of uncertainty but here’s what I’m thinking: plan on a lot more wind (gusts 35+ Thursday and Friday)."

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. A 40% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments