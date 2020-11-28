Colorado Springs residents can expect mild, sunny weather Saturday and cooler temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday will be unseasonably warm, with a high in the low 50s and winds at about 5 mph, the weather service reported. The winds are expected to pick up later in the day, contributing to an overnight low of about 24 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be sunny but cool, with a high in the low 40s and winds reaching 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gazette news partner KKTV predicts more of the same during the coming week: mild, slightly breezy, and mostly dry, with highs in the 40s and 50s.