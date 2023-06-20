Tomorrow is the first day of summer and 'summer weather' is in the forecast across the Colorado Springs area Tuesday. A slight chances of thunderstorms is in the forecast later in the week also, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 88 degrees. Winds rolling in from the west are expected to range from 5 to 15 mph.
Looking ahead into Tuesday night, mostly clear skies with a low bottoming out at 57 degrees.
The warm, sunny weather is expected to continue Wednesday, but a 50% chance of afternoon showers Thursday returns temperatures back around 80.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday (Summer Solstice): Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.
Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 10% chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 55 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with highs reaching 84 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.
