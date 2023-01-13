Sun rise at Pikes Peak

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 85. Morning fog is possible, but the National Weather Service expects that to clear by 7 a.m. This is a live view of the northeast Pikes Peak Camera, catching the sun rising. 

 City of Colorado Springs

A warm holiday weekend in Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off on Friday.

Mostly sunny conditions with a high reaching 54 degrees are expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service of Pueblo

Friday night, increasing clouds are expected with a low bottoming out at 28 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast looking into the holiday weekend. 

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high reaching 61 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast, with a high of around 51 degrees. There’s a 10% chance of rain predicted before 5 p.m.

M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 47 degrees. 

