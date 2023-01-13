A warm holiday weekend in Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off on Friday.
Mostly sunny conditions with a high reaching 54 degrees are expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service of Pueblo
Friday night, increasing clouds are expected with a low bottoming out at 28 degrees.
Here is the full forecast looking into the holiday weekend.
Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high reaching 61 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast, with a high of around 51 degrees. There’s a 10% chance of rain predicted before 5 p.m.
M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 47 degrees.