Colorado Springs residents can expect clear skies and a high near 85 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will see a low near 55. Wind will be from the north at 5-10 mph and will become southeast in the afternoon. Overnight winds may reach up to 15 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week will bring increasing chances for active weather. Rain showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across southern Colorado each day. Temperatures will continue a slow warming trend through the rest of the week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6CgLwYJrKR— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 24, 2022
The next best chance for moisture occurs on Thursday and into the weekend.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.