Pikes Peka south vestibule

The sun rises over the south vestibule of Pikes Peak. Residents can expect sunshine and a high near 85 today.

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs residents can expect clear skies and a high near 85 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Tonight will see a low near 55. Wind will be from the north at 5-10 mph and will become southeast in the afternoon. Overnight winds may reach up to 15 mph. 

The next best chance for moisture occurs on Thursday and into the weekend. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

