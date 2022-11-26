Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high around 58, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There is a 40% chance of snow, mostly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday night. Cloud coverage will grow throughout the evening and temperatures are likely to drop to around 24. Wind will range from 5-15 mph during the day and into the night.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 10-15 mph.

