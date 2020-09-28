Temperatures in Colorado Springs Monday will feel more like fall after a two-day streak of record high temperatures over the weekend.
Monday will be “unseasonably chilly” with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Monday is expected to reach a high of 61 degrees and wind gusts between 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
As the week progresses, skies will remain sunny and clear and temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and 70s.
“We rebound to the 70s and 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with dry time. By Thursday, many of us drop back to the 60s and 70s with continued dry time. We’ll see this trend carry on through the weekend. Fall weather is here. Enjoy!” KKTV said.
Decreased wildfire activity has resulted in clear air across most of the Front Range, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a smoke advisory Monday. But parts of central and western Larimer and Boulder counties “could still see periods of brief to heavy smoke through Monday afternoon due to their proximity to the Mullen and Cameron Peak wildfires,” the department said.
The Cameron Peak fire has burned 124,026 acres as of Monday morning and is 21% contained, according to the national interagency fire management website.
The Mullen fire burning in southern Wyoming near the Colorado border had reached 77,950 acres in size and was 2% contained as of Monday morning.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and afternoon winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and afternoon winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees and morning winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 76 and afternoon winds around 5 mph.