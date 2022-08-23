Pikes Peak camera sunrise

While snow did not fall in Colorado Springs, unlike at the Pikes Peak summit, residents can expect cooler weather and clear skies until Thursday and Friday when our best chance of rain comes back. 

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 81 according to the national weather service. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low nearing 57. Wind is light and variable from the southeast at 5-10 mph. 

Clear and sunny skies will be seen until Thursday and Friday, which have a chance to see showers and thunderstorms. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments