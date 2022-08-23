Colorado Springs residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 81 according to the national weather service.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low nearing 57. Wind is light and variable from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Clear and sunny skies will be seen until Thursday and Friday, which have a chance to see showers and thunderstorms.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.