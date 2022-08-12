Colorado Springs Residents can expect a beautiful, sunny summer day. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS does not list any chances for precipitation east of the mountains, but those venturing west should be prepared for possible severe thunderstorms. There is a hazardous weather outlook for over the Continental divide, especially in the central mountains.
A calm north wind of 5-15 mph will become southeast in the morning. Tonight's low will reach near 60 with a southeast wind becoming north after midnight.
Friday and Saturday look to be our driest days for the next week or so, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country both days. Saturday will be the warmest day of the period, with rain and thunderstorms returning to the area for Sunday and into next week. pic.twitter.com/4ZK8d5pS9Z— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 12, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.