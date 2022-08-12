Southeast vestibule of Pikes Peak

Colorado Springs residents can expect a clear day with a high near 91. Best chance for more rain begins on Sunday and moves in to next week. 

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Residents can expect a beautiful, sunny summer day. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 according to the National Weather Service. 

The NWS does not list any chances for precipitation east of the mountains, but those venturing west should be prepared for possible severe thunderstorms. There is a hazardous weather outlook for over the Continental divide, especially in the central mountains. 

Scattered thunderstorms in mountains

The National Weather Service is expecting thunderstorms across the continental divide today. Those venturing into the mountains should prepare for possible heavy downpours and strong winds.

A calm north wind of 5-15 mph will become southeast in the morning. Tonight's low will reach near 60 with a southeast wind becoming north after midnight. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

