Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 87 today. There will be a north wind at 5-15 mph, becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 60. South southwest wind at 5-15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tomorrow will see a similar, sunny story with a high near 89.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.