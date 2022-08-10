Sunny skies

Sunny skies are expected in Colorado Springs with a high near 87.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 87 today. There will be a north wind at 5-15 mph, becoming south southeast in the afternoon. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 60. South southwest wind at 5-15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tomorrow will see a similar, sunny story with a high near 89. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

TodaySunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.

FridaySunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

SaturdayA 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

SundayA 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments