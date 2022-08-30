Sunny and hot with a high near 88

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 88. Rain is possible tomorrow and into the weekend. 

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 88 today, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows will near 57.

Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. That chance continues into Wednesday night with a 10% chance for further precipitation until midnight. 

More rain could come to the Springs by the weekend, with Friday and Saturday both seeing a chance for additional rainfall. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Wednesday: A 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5-15 mph.

