Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 88 today, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows will near 57.
Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. That chance continues into Wednesday night with a 10% chance for further precipitation until midnight.
Tuesday brings a relatively quiet day of weather. Most are expected to stay dry, except for along the mountains, where isolated afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will be warm, with above normal values for this time of year also expected. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nQme3Bpijv— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 30, 2022
More rain could come to the Springs by the weekend, with Friday and Saturday both seeing a chance for additional rainfall.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Wednesday: A 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5-15 mph.