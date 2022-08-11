Colorado Springs residents can expect a sunny and warm day Thursday, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service. No chance of precipitation until late this weekend and early next week.
Winds will be south southeast at 10-15 mph. It will remain mostly clear over night with a low around 58. Wind will remain out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph until after midnight when it will shift to an east wind at 5-10 mph.
Hot and dry conditions are expected with isolated to scattered thunderstorms over the Continental Divide through Saturday. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/l0WNU8yNXu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 10, 2022
Thunderstorms are expected to develop over the continental divide, especially the central mountains. The National Weather Service does not expect them to become severe.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.