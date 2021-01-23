Colorado Springs residents should enjoy a warm Saturday before cold and snowy conditions take over on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to sunny and high temperatures could be in the 50s. Conditions will get a lot cooler on Sunday, with a high of about 32 degrees and a 20% chance of snow in the evening, according to the weather service.
“Any accumulation looks to remain light outside of the mountains -- less than an inch for most,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. “However, there may be some slick roads Sunday night into Monday morning.”
Monday should be partly sunny and a little warmer, with a high near 37 degrees, but there’s about a 30% chance of snow Monday night. Sanjuan said the snowfall could continue through Tuesday evening, with the Pikes Peak region getting 1-3 inches of accumulation.