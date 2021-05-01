motorless.jpg
People enjoy the open road during Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The special event shuts down the road to motor vehicle access within Garden of the Gods park from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., allowing people the opportunity to bike, walk, run, roller blade, skateboard, without vehicles driving on the popular road. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Colorado Springs residents can expect summer-like temperatures on Saturday before rain showers cool things off on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of about 83 degrees, the weather service predicts. Winds speeds could get as high as 15 mph in afternoon.

Sunday should be partly sunny in the morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

“Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce 50+ mph wind gusts, pea- to quarter-sized hail and frequent lightning,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.

Another system is expected to affect the region Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Colorado Springs weather: It's starting to feel a bit like summer

