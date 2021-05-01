Colorado Springs residents can expect summer-like temperatures on Saturday before rain showers cool things off on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of about 83 degrees, the weather service predicts. Winds speeds could get as high as 15 mph in afternoon.
Sunday should be partly sunny in the morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
“Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce 50+ mph wind gusts, pea- to quarter-sized hail and frequent lightning,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Another system is expected to affect the region Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.