Pikes Peak Southeast

The southwest vestibule at Pikes Peak as the sun rises. The high will near 96 today with clear skies. 

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 86 with sunny skies and a north wind of about 15 mph. 

Overnight, lows will drop to around 55 with mostly clear skies. Wind will be north northeast at 5-15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

The best chance for precipitation will come on Tuesday and Wednesday, which have a 10% and 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, respectively.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:  

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 15 mph.

TuesdayA 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

WednesdayA 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

