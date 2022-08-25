Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 86 Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The next best chance for rain comes Friday, with a 50% chance after noon. 

Overnight lows will reach 58. Wind will be from the east southeast 5-10 mph, picking up during the day and becoming south southeast 10-15 mph. Overnight it will shift to become a south wind 5-10 mph, becoming north in the morning. 

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments