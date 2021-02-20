Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with a little precipitation mixed in this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to sunny and slightly breezy, with a high near 47 degrees and light and variable wind between 10 to 15 mph, the weather service said. There’s a 20% chance of light rain or snow in the late afternoon,
“No significant accumulation of snow is expected for Colorado Springs or Pueblo,” said Gazette news partner KKTV. “A couple inches will be possible for places like Woodland Park and Monument.”
Sunday should be sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.