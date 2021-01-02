The first weekend of 2021 in Colorado Springs will be sunny, mild and dry, with highs in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds of 5 to 10 mph, the weather service forecasts. Sunday and Monday will be nearly identical, with highs in the middle 40s and light breezes in the afternoons. The nights will be cold but clear, with lows in the 20s.
Forecasters predict that the mild weather conditions could give way to rain and snow on Tuesday.
“We’re watching the potential for a quick system next Tuesday-Wednesday but details still need to be ironed out,” wrote meteorologist Brian Bledsoe of Gazette news partner KKTV.