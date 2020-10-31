Colorado Springs trick-or-treaters will enjoy a mild Halloween with highs in the 60s early Saturday.
But they should plan to bundle up a little in the evening as temperatures drop into the 40s, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
“Incorporate a jacket into those Halloween costumes!” wrote KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Sunday is expected to be sunny and clear, with a high of 61 degrees and very little wind, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather will be warmer Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s, but the higher temperatures and low humidity will bring elevated fire danger, the weather service reports.
“Despite the recent snowfall, fire danger remains high,” Sanjuan wrote. “Please be cautious.”