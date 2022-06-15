Springtime conditions are on tap for Colorado Springs residents Wednesday before temperatures begin to climb later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Clear, sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high around 80 degrees, the weather agency predicts. A north wind that could reach 10 to 20 mph should make things feel a little cooler.
Temperatures are expected to drop to around 54 in the evening, according to the weather service.
Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday (Juneteenth): A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph.