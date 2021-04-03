Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and balmy temperatures over the Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday should be sunny and clear with a high in the low to mid-70s, the weather agency predicts. Wind speeds could reach up to 15 mph.
Sunday is expected to be warmer, with temperatures climbing to about 77 degrees.
Overnight lows should be in the mid-40s on both nights, according to the weather service.
Monday will be more of the same – sunny skies, a mild breeze, and a high of about 76 degrees.
“High temperatures will reach into the 70s and 80s,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. “The Easter bunny will be very pleased.”