Sunshine, clear skies, and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Colorado Springs this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service predicts. Wind gusts could reach as high as 18 mph.
“Sunday may offer more wind than Saturday, but should still be a nice day,” said KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
Sunday temperatures should be similar to Saturday’s, with a high of about 62 degrees. But winds speeds will pick up, reaching up to 22 mph in the afternoon. The weather service predicts gusts as high as 34 mph on Sunday.
“Get out and enjoy because our next storm potential arrives for the work week,” Bledsoe said.