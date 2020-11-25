Sunny and cold weather starts in Colorado Springs Wednesday and continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high will likely reach 52 degrees with winds around 5 mph, the weather service said. Overnight temperatures will drop to 26 degrees with clear skies.
Thanksgiving Day should bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, according to the weather service.
"A storm will pass to our south and likely keep any impactful snow over far Southern Colorado and in the mountains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Areas farther north should stay mainly dry and cool."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph.