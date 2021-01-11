Monday kicks off the week with sunny and chilly weather in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 44 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 16 degrees with clear skies and breezes around 5 mph.
"We warm up by Tuesday with highs in the 50s for many," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Some will even reach the 60s by Wednesday! Plan on a few clouds each day with dry time."
The rest of the week's temperatures will hover in the 40s with sunny skies. The forecast shows no signs of moisture this week as Colorado's drought conditions persist. During the past weekend 2.4 inches of snow fell in Colorado Springs, bringing the total to 13.5 inches this season — nearly two inches less than a typical year.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.