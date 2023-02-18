Saturday is expected to have a high around 48 and a low of 25, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Skies will likely be partly cloudy during the day, but will clear up in the evening. Winds will range from 5-10 mph in the afternoon, getting stronger as night comes.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Presidents Day: Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15-20 mph.