Colorado Springs will have a break from overcast and freezing temperatures, with the sun expected to return Thursday.
Sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 42 degrees.
The clouds are predicted to roll back in on Thursday night, with a low bottoming out at 17 degrees.
Snow showers are in the forecast throughout this weekend, with a 50% chance of snow showers Friday, and a 20% chance of snow showers Saturday and Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: There’s a 50% chance of snow in the forecast, with one to three inches of accumulation possible. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low of 14 degrees.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow is expected before noon. Mostly sunny conditions in the forecast with a high reaching 33 degrees.
Sunday: A 20% chance of snow is in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 41 degrees.