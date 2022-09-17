This weekend will be sunny, a little warm, but nice weather for the outdoor events going on. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 80s.
Today: Temperatures up to 82, sunny with light morning wind. The night will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to around 57.
Sunday: Clear, sunny skies with a high up to 85 and a low near 54.
Monday: High temperatures up to 88, a low of 56 and winds between 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: There's a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms, cloudy and a high of 89.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.