Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of sun Tuesday with clear skies and highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees Tuesday. Gusty conditions are expected to roll through the area in the morning, with winds from the southwest forecast to range from 5 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for portions of central and southeast Colorado, with severe thunderstorms possible across the southeast plains Tuesday night.

“Primary threats will be gusty winds to 60 mph and hail of 1 inch or greater in diameter, along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees. Gusty winds are forecast to continue through the night, ranging from 10 to 30 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a slight chance for early morning showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., with more storms forecast following 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 82 degrees.