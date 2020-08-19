Thunderstorms are likely in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The most severe storms are expected along the I-25 corridor between 2 and 8 p.m. where 1 inch hail is possible as well as winds up to 60 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60% and less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
But before storms arrive in the afternoon Wednesday, skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop to 58 overnight.
"Plan on the heat to stick around over the weekend with dry time," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "We will be hot and dry for the beginning of next week."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 97 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 10% at night.