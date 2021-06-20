Isolated strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms are possible in El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties on Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A cold front will reach the Interstate 25 corridor and nearby Plains and stall in the afternoon, bringing with it the potential for severe storms with hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 60 mph and possible tornados, the weather service reports.
More thunderstorms are possible overnight over the southeast Plains, bringing with them hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Here's the weather forecast for the next few days, per the weather service:
Sunday: A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Otherwise, partially sunny, with a high near 70. Winds from 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 90. Winds from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 95, and winds from 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90, and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of shower and thunderstorms.