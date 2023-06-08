Chances of afternoon showers endure in Colorado Springs Thursday and looking forward to the weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low temp of 52 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist Friday and into the weekend, accompanied by mild temperatures.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 75 degrees.

Sunday: Expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect a high of 70 degrees.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.