With smoke slow to clear from wildfires burning throughout the state, Colorado Springs is expected to see hazy skies Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An air quality alert will be in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday encouraging people to stay indoors if they have a preexisting condition or are very young or old.
Scattered storms are then expected to hit the Pikes Peak region particularly along the Interstate 25 corridor. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 20% after 2 p.m. and 30% before 9 pm.
Precipitation will be minimal at less than a tenth of an inch Tuesday. Colorado Springs' average annual precipitation by this point in the year is usually 13.18 inches. This year it is 8.89 inches, almost 5 inches fewer than normal. Colorado is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions across the state.
Temperatures could break the daily record with a high of 94 degrees Tuesday along with 5 mph breezes. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 61 degrees.
"Although the heat sticks around into Friday and Saturday, better storm chances look to be possible," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "We will see more widespread shower activity which will help quell fire danger to some extent."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Haze then chance of thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny then chance of thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Mostly sunny then thunderstorms likely with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 70% chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.
Saturday: Slight chance of thunderstorms then thunderstorms likely with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and at night.