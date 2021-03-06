Colorado Springs residents can expect a spring-like weekend with temperatures reaching the 60s and moderate winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be sunny, with thin clouds and a high of about 62 degrees, the weather agency predicts. Wind speeds will gradually increase throughout the day, beginning at 10-15 mph and escalating to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday should be sunny and clear with a high of 64 degrees. Both nights are expected to see temperatures in the lower 30s.
“If you like warmer weather, you’re going to love this weekend,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Monday morning may be cloudy, but skies should be clear by the afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit the mid-60s, according to the weather service.