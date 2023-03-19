Sunny, spring-like conditions are on tap for most of the week in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Sunday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50 degrees with wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather agency predicts. The evening should be partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Daytime highs should gradually climb in the early part of the week, peaking with a high near 62 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday brings a 20% chance of snow, but the high is expected to reach 50 degrees, according to the weather service.

Here is the full week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind (10 to 20 mph) increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.