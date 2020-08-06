Patchy showers are likely for the Colorado Springs area with the chance of bringing half dollar-sized hail and strong winds up to 60 mph to some eastern parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday is expected to reach a high of 90 degrees with showers starting in the afternoon mostly after 2 p.m. at a 30% chance. Evening temperatures are expected to drop down to 59 degrees. Storms may return before 10 p.m. at a 20% chance.
"We are much drier by Friday and the weekend, with that pattern lasting through early next week," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "It will get hot again too, with highs in the 90s and 100s."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of showers and a high of 91 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 87 degrees and winds around 5 mph.