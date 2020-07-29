Scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs' forecast includes sunny skies until 2 p.m. Then showers and thunderstorms have a 20% chance to kick in around 2 p.m.
Skies will be mostly clear moving into the evening and night.
The anticipated high is 86 degrees with an evening low of 60 degrees and breezes are expected to be between 5 and 10 mph, picking up in the afternoon to between 10 and 15 mph.
"A cold front works its way through southern Colorado on Thursday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Winds will be strong - gusting over 30 mph through the day. We’re expecting mainly dry conditions though. Generally speaking, drier air is taking hold of southern Colorado."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny and chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 83 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% change of showers in the afternoon and 20% chance at night.
Saturday: Sunny with chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 20% chance at night.
Sunday: Sunny and chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 20% chance at night.