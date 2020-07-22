The recent Colorado Springs-area pattern of severe showers and thunderstorms is expected to ease Wednesday, although some spotty storms are still expected along the I-25 corridor.
The forecast predicts a mostly dry day with slight breezes and mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature is expected to reach 89 degrees with a 30% chance of storms setting in after 2 p.m.
The weather service says there is a 30% chance of showers again before 7 p.m. with an eventual overnight low of 61 degrees.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, wit a high of 87 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just below 90 and breezes around 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 87 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and 60% in the evening.
"Monsoonal moisture looks to set up over southern Colorado by early next week," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "If this pans out, we’re looking at widespread showers & storms starting Monday."