Colorado Springs is forecast to receive snow in the latter part of this week.
A 60% chance of snow exists Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high reaching 44 degrees.
Tuesday night the chance of snow increases with an 80% chance of snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Two to four inches of snow accumulation possible.
Expect steady precipitation before 11 p.m. with a transition to patchy, blowy snow for the remainder of the night. A low of 32 degrees is expected.
Looking into Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance of patchy snowfall prior to 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high reaching 32 degrees.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service
Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high topping out at 37 degrees.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow is predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a high of 33 degrees.
Saturday: Clear skies are to be expected with a high of 37 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are predicted with a high of 38 degrees.