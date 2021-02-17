Colorado Springs is expected to see snow this afternoon with more accumulation likely overnight, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. and an inch of snow expected, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 33 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
RELATED:
Click or tap here for the latest video forecast from KKTV
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 9 degrees with cloudy skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said. Another chance of snow could show up before midnight. Chances of snow are 70% with 3 to 5 inches of accumulation expected, the agency said.
"Locally heavy snow showers will remain possible, especially in the Pikes Peak Region and in the mountains to the southwest of Pueblo," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Slick roads will be likely where the heavier snow occur."
Thursday will likely clear up but temperatures are still expected to be cold with a high of 30 degrees. Friday will be warmer with a high of 45 degrees and sunshine, the weather service predicts.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees and calm winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.