A winter weather advisory is in effect in Colorado Springs until 9 a.m., so drivers should watch out for slick roads and low visibility during the morning commute, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says.
Chances of snow before 11 a.m. are 30%, with a chance of snow again after 4 p.m. Monday will stay frigid, with temperatures rising no higher than 34 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Some schools are on delayed starts or closed because of the early morning snow. Click or tap here for the latest school-related and other delays and closures.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15 degrees, with cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow increase to 60% before 5 a.m. with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, according to the weather service.
The possibility of snow sticks around until Tuesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected.
"Incorporate extra time if driving late tonight and on Tuesday, as roads will likely stay slick and covered in snow," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Visibility will also be reduced while the snow is falling."
Snow totals are expected to hit 3-6 inches in Colorado Springs, 1-3 inches on the eastern plains, and 2-5 inches in Pueblo, Teller County, and Monument Hill, the news outlet reported.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy with a high near 24 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.