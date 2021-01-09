Colorado Springs residents can expect a cold weekend punctuated by Saturday snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow showers are predicted for much of Saturday, starting at about 1 p.m, and temperatures are not expected to rise above 30 degrees. The weather service says the city should get about an inch of snow.
“After we see the sun set, we will start to see those snow showers pick up in intensity,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, with the clouds giving way to the sun in the afternoon. It won’t be much warmer than Saturday, however; forecasters predict the high will be about 33 degrees.
“At least we’re going to see that sunshine return,” Sanjuan said. “It’s just not going to do a whole lot for us.”
Conditions will warm up considerably on Monday, which is expected to be sunny and clear with a high near 44 degrees, according to the weather service.