Tuesday could get off to snowy start in Colorado Springs and drivers should be aware of slick roads and poor visibility, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
There is a 20% chance of snow showers until 10 a.m. with light breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
"Go slow this morning as visibility will be low too," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Expect a bit of flurry activity in the Pikes Peak region but minimal accumulation."
Parts of the Pikes Peak region has already seen snow activity Tuesday morning with flurries in the Tri-Lakes and Ute Pass areas.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 37 degrees in Colorado Springs and clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day with a mostly sunny afternoon, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 16 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
The rest of the week shows no signs of moisture. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s and 50s with sunny and mostly sunny skies.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.