Flurries of snow are expected in the Pikes Peak region Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Flurries are likely to stop by 8 a.m. and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 4 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Snow is expected Saturday and Sunday with more to come next week, the weather service predicts.
"We stay brutally cold on Monday - and dangerous too," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Think of your pets, people and pipes! We gradually warm up next week, back into the 30s, but it will take some time..."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 7 a.m., otherwise, increasing clouds with a high near 20 degrees and wind chill values between -5 and 5 and wind speeds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow after 2 p.m.
Sunday: Cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 25 degrees and calm winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.