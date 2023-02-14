There’s a chance for snow in Colorado Springs Tuesday, and it’s likely to carry into the night.
A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 5 p.m., with partly sunny conditions are expected during the day and a high reaching 50 degrees.
Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 100% chance of snow showers, with 2 to 4 inches of possible snow accumulation and a low tonight of 15 degrees.
Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 90% chance of snow with 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation. Wind chill values will bring temperatures down to the negatives, with a high of 18 degrees, and a wind chill value between 5 and -5.
Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 32 degrees.
Friday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 46 degrees.
Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 51 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees.