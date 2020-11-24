Slushy roads and poor visibility are expected during the morning commute Tuesday in the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high will likely reach 37 degrees, with snow and gusty winds around 15 mph, the weather service said. The chance for precipitation is 80% after 11 a.m. Tuesday when about 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.
"As temperatures drop through the day, there is a better chance for snow to stick to the roadways, especially along the Palmer Divide and Teller County," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Snow will be heaviest between 5 to 10 a.m. before tapering from west to east through the afternoon hours."
Overnight temperatures will drop to 19 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 53 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day should bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, according to the weather service. Then snow is expected to return late Thursday and through Friday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph.