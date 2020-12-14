Snow is expected Monday evening with greater chances of precipitation overnight, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Much of the Colorado Springs area received a little over an inch of snow between Friday and Saturday, the weather service said. The area's last dusting of snow was early November, putting Colorado behind its typical amount of snowfall compared to most years, weather service meteorologist Makoto Moore said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 38 degrees and the overnight low Tuesday will plummet to 17 degrees, the agency said. Before 5 a.m. there is an 80% chance of snow with less than an inch of accumulation expected.
Chances of snow disappear after Tuesday morning but return Friday.
"Wednesday will be a decent day with more sunshine and highs in the 40s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Our next chance for snow will be here Friday..."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and wind between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers.